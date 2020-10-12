Skip to main content

Chelsea players react to England’s win over Belgium

By
-

England’s Chelsea contingent have been posting on social media after helping Gareth Southgate’s side to a 2-1 win over Belgium at Wembley on Sunday evening.

Attacking midfielder Mason Mount scored the winner for the Three Lions. His 64th-minute strike deflected off Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld and looped over goalkeeper Simon Mignolet into the net.

Of his fortunate goal, he wrote: “We take them ones all day…”

Right-back Reece James came off the bench to play the final 10 minutes.

Here’s what the pair had to say about the game on Twitter.

Related News

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts to scoring on his England debut

Marcelo Pitaluga: Liverpool sign Brazilian goalkeeper

Man Utd Champions League squad: Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani in

                               