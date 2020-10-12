Chelsea players react to England’s win over Belgium

England’s Chelsea contingent have been posting on social media after helping Gareth Southgate’s side to a 2-1 win over Belgium at Wembley on Sunday evening.

Attacking midfielder Mason Mount scored the winner for the Three Lions. His 64th-minute strike deflected off Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld and looped over goalkeeper Simon Mignolet into the net.

Of his fortunate goal, he wrote: “We take them ones all day…”

Right-back Reece James came off the bench to play the final 10 minutes.

Here’s what the pair had to say about the game on Twitter.

Big team performance against a strong team! We take them ones all day… 👀🤪 @England pic.twitter.com/CNyRcxtfVB — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) October 11, 2020