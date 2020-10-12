Skip to main content

Liverpool stars react to Netherlands’ goalless draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina

By
-

Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum have posted on social media after their Netherlands side was held to a 0-0 draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday.

The Oranje were firm favourites to with their Nations League game in Zenica yesterday, but were unable to find a goal.

Neither player attempted to hide their dismayal at the result, with Van Dijk branding it “disappointing” and Wijnaldum calling it “a tough one to swallow”.

Both Liverpool players started the match and played the full 90 minutes.

