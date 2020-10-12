Skip to main content

Man Utd players react to England’s win over Belgium

Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford have been giving their thoughts on England’s Nations League win over Belgium at Wembley.

Rashford scored the equaliser from the penalty spot as Gareth Southgate’s side secured a 2-1 victory. He credited new boots featuring messages of hope from schoolchildren for bringing the team good luck.

For United skipper Maguire it was his first game back with the national team since being withdrawn from the squad for last month’s games due to his arrest and trial in Greece.

