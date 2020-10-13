Mesut Ozil retweets fan’s video of his highlights under Mikel Arteta

Out-of-favour Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to share a fan’s highlights reel showing his best work under Mikel Arteta.

The German playmaker, who has not featured at all so far this season, unearthed the video from March showing some of his touches and passes in the early days of Arteta’s reign.

He tweeted: “startof2020 #throwback #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa.”

Ozil is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners have so far failed to offload. The north London club have been linked with efforts to strike a deal to terminate his £350,000-a-week contract in the January transfer window.