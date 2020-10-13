Photos: Thomas Partey wearing Arsenal kit

Arsenal’s deadline day signing Thomas Partey has donned the club’s kit for the first time.

The 27-year-old midfielder has completed a belated post-signing photoshoot having been on international duty with Ghana since finalising his last-gasp move from Atletico Madrid at the end of the transfer window.

Partey has now been snapped sporting the Gunners home kit and away kit for the first time.

You can see the new signing decked out in his Arsenal shirts in the photos below.