Thomas Partey poses with Arsenal kit (photo and video)

Arsenal’s deadline day signing Thomas Partey has posed with his new club’s shirt for the first time.

The last-minute nature of the Ghana international’s move – with the Gunners activating his recent clause shortly before the transfer window closed, and the 27-year-old then departing for national team duty – meant he had not been able to go through the usual post-signing formalities.

Today, Arsenal fans finally got a glimpse of their new man with his hands on their jersey.