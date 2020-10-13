Video: Gareth Bale starts training at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent signing Gareth Bale has started training with his new team-mates.

The Wales international has been sidelined due to injury since completing his loan move from Real Madrid last month.

But video footage from Spurs’ Hotspur Way training ground shows Bale is now back in action, working with the ball and training alongside other Spurs first-teamers who are not on international duty.

In a tweet posted after yesterday’s training session, Bale said he was “feeling sharp”.

You can see Bale in Spurs training in the video below.