Eddie Nketiah reacts to break England U21 goalscoring record
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been given his reaction to become England Under-21’s all-time record goalscorer.
Nketiah, aged 21, scored the winning goal for Aidy Boothroyd’s side in last night’s 2-1 win over Turkey Under-21s.
The goal was his 14th strike for the under-21s, which moved him clear of Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers as the outright record holder.
Writing on Twitter after the match, the Gunners youngster wrote: “Qualification secured. All time U21 Record broken. Night to remember, God is good.”
Qualification secured ✅— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) October 13, 2020
All time U21 Record broken✅
Night to remember, God is good 🙏🏾 📞@England pic.twitter.com/elWM4dUHbd
You can see Nketiah’s record-breaking goal in the video below.