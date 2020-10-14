Skip to main content

Eddie Nketiah reacts to break England U21 goalscoring record

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been given his reaction to become England Under-21’s all-time record goalscorer.

Nketiah, aged 21, scored the winning goal for Aidy Boothroyd’s side in last night’s 2-1 win over Turkey Under-21s.

The goal was his 14th strike for the under-21s, which moved him clear of Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers as the outright record holder.

Writing on Twitter after the match, the Gunners youngster wrote: “Qualification secured. All time U21 Record broken. Night to remember, God is good.”

You can see Nketiah’s record-breaking goal in the video below.

