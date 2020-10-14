Facundo Pellistri’s video message to Man Utd fans

Manchester United’s deadline day signing Facundo Pellistri has recorded a video message for the club’s supporters.

The Uruguayan starlet, aged 18, has now arrived in the UK and reported for duty at United’s Carrington training ground today.

He was wrapped up in a big United coat as he acclimatised to the Manchester weather and delivered his introduction to the fans.

You can watch Pellistri’s video message to United supporters below.

🤳 It’s time to hear from the new kid on the block! 💬#MUFC @FPellistri07 pic.twitter.com/I7McSC4pAU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 14, 2020

You can see the former Peñarol man posing for photos around United’s Carrington training ground below.