Skip to main content

Facundo Pellistri’s video message to Man Utd fans

By
-

Manchester United’s deadline day signing Facundo Pellistri has recorded a video message for the club’s supporters.

The Uruguayan starlet, aged 18, has now arrived in the UK and reported for duty at United’s Carrington training ground today.

He was wrapped up in a big United coat as he acclimatised to the Manchester weather and delivered his introduction to the fans.

You can watch Pellistri’s video message to United supporters below.

You can see the former Peñarol man posing for photos around United’s Carrington training ground below.

Related News

Video: Man Utd’s Donny van de Beek scores to help Netherlands to a draw vs Italy

Video: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scores twice as Portugal beat Sweden

Video: Chelsea’s Reece James sent-off after final whistle as England lose to Denmark

                               