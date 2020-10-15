Skip to main content

Tottenham players react to England 0-1 Denmark

By
-

Tottenham Hotspur had players on the winning team and the losing team as England suffered a 0-1 defeat to Denmark at Wembley last night.

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and his national team colleagues, including former Tottenham man Christian Eriksen, secured all three points in last night’s Nations League game.

Hojberg will have bragging rights over club-mate Harry Kane, who played the full 90 minutes of what he described as a “very frustrating” match.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game.

