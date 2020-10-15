Tottenham players react to England 0-1 Denmark
Tottenham Hotspur had players on the winning team and the losing team as England suffered a 0-1 defeat to Denmark at Wembley last night.
Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and his national team colleagues, including former Tottenham man Christian Eriksen, secured all three points in last night’s Nations League game.
Hojberg will have bragging rights over club-mate Harry Kane, who played the full 90 minutes of what he described as a “very frustrating” match.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game.
Very frustrating to lose that game. Loads of positives from this @england camp to take into the next internationals. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/ZEQk5o9ktY— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 14, 2020
A very big night in a legendary stadium. Come on!!! 💪🏽🇩🇰— Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) October 14, 2020
Also a massive congrats to Simon and Christian with the 100 caps 🤝. #fordanmark pic.twitter.com/vTZMvu9qdx