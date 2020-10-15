Skip to main content

Video: Chelsea’s Reece James sent-off after final whistle as England lose to Denmark

By
-

Chelsea right-back Reece James was sent-off after the final whistle in last night’s Nations League defeat to Denmark.

The 20-year-old put in an impressive performance on his first start for the Three Lions, but was shown a red card for dissent by Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano at full-time.

It was England’s second sending off en route to a 1-0 defeat, with Harry Maguire having been given his marching orders for two bookable offences in the first half.

You can see James’ dismissal in the video below.

Related News

Tottenham players react to England 0-1 Denmark

Video: Man Utd’s Donny van de Beek scores to help Netherlands to a draw vs Italy

Video: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scores twice as Portugal beat Sweden

                               