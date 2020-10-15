Video: Chelsea’s Reece James sent-off after final whistle as England lose to Denmark

Chelsea right-back Reece James was sent-off after the final whistle in last night’s Nations League defeat to Denmark.

The 20-year-old put in an impressive performance on his first start for the Three Lions, but was shown a red card for dissent by Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano at full-time.

It was England’s second sending off en route to a 1-0 defeat, with Harry Maguire having been given his marching orders for two bookable offences in the first half.

You can see James’ dismissal in the video below.