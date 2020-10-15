Video: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scores twice as Portugal beat Sweden

Liverpool winger Diogo Jota helped himself to a brace as Portugal recorded a 3-0 win over Sweden last night.

Cristiano Ronaldo absence due to coronavirus was not felt, with Jota in fine form.

After Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva had opened he scoring, Jota finished coolly after bringing the ball down in the box to double Portugal’s lead.

He got his second and Portugal’s third when he raced into the Swedish penalty area with a brilliant solo run.

You can see both of Jota’s goals in the video below.