Video: Man Utd’s Donny van de Beek scores to help Netherlands to a draw vs Italy

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek scored the Netherlands’ equaliser as they recorded a 1-1 draw against Italy last night.

Van de Beek reacted quickest after he inadvertently blocked team-mate Memphis Depay’s shot in the 25th minute. He spun around to hook the ball high into the Italy net.

Lorenzo Pellegrini had earlier given the Azzurri the lead. Van de Beek’s goal salvaged a draw for the Netherlands, who are yet to win under new coach Frank de Boer.

You can see van de Beek’s goal in the video below.