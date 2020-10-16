Photos and Video: Joe Rodon wearing Tottenham kit after signing from Swansea

Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Joe Rodon has donned the club’s kit for the first time after completing a transfer from Swansea City.

The 22-year-old Wales international centre-back has joined Spurs in an £11m deal this evening.

Shortly after finalising his switch to north London, Swansea academy product Rodon donned a Spurs shirt for his post-signing photoshoot.

You can see Rodon wearing a Tottenham kit for the first time in the selection of photos and video footage below.