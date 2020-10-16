Photos and Video: Joe Rodon wearing Tottenham kit after signing from Swansea
Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Joe Rodon has donned the club’s kit for the first time after completing a transfer from Swansea City.
The 22-year-old Wales international centre-back has joined Spurs in an £11m deal this evening.
Shortly after finalising his switch to north London, Swansea academy product Rodon donned a Spurs shirt for his post-signing photoshoot.
You can see Rodon wearing a Tottenham kit for the first time in the selection of photos and video footage below.
📸 Looking good 👌 #WelcomeRodon ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/5snNQrDxNR— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2020
Joe can't wait to get going! 🙌#WelcomeRodon ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/sm3YZfFfNP— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2020
"It hasn't really hit me yet. It's a massive honour and a massive club, I can't wait to get started."— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2020
📹 Joe Rodon's first interview as a Spurs player! #WelcomeRodon ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/MOlcD6b9R3