Early Team News: PSG vs Man Utd

Manchester United travel to France to face Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group stage opener. Here is the early team news ahead of their encounter with last season’s beaten finalists.

PSG team news

The Ligue 1 champions will be without midfielders Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes (both muscle injuries), defenders Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat, and striker Mauro Icardi (knee) this evening.

Centre-back Marquinhos and attacking midfielder Julian Draxler have returned to training after their injuries and are in contention to feature.

Midfielder Danilo Pereira is available after his period of self-isolation following his contact with international team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Former United players Angel Di Maria and Ander Herrera are both likely to feature.

Man Utd team news

Deadline day signing Edinson Cavani is not yet fit enough to face his former club and has not travelled.

Young forward Mason Greenwood is also absent with a minor injury that also forced him to miss last weekend’s win at Manchester United. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the England international’s problem is just a “niggle”.

Captain Harry Maguire is another injury absentee, with Solskjaer confirming that Bruno Fernandes will wear the armband in Paris this evening.

Centre-back Eric Bailly and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard also miss out due to injury.