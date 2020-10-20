Harry Maguire reacts to missing PSG game

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has taken to social media to give his reaction to missing this evening’s Champions League group stage opener against Paris Saint-Germain.

The England centre-back has been ruled out of the trip to Parc des Princes due to injury.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Disappointed to miss tomorrow’s game through injury… I’ll be working hard to get back fit ASAP.

The start of our Champions League campaign.”

Maguire has scored the equaliser and played the full 90 minutes in last weekend’s 1-4 win over Newcastle United.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes will skipper Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in Maguire’s absence this evening.