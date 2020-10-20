Video: Liverpool training ahead of Ajax clash

Liverpool have been training in front of the cameras at Melwood today as they prepare for their Champions League opener against Ajax on Wednesday evening.

The Reds travel to Amsterdam for their first group game of the 2020/21 competition.

Ahead of their journey to the Netherlands, Jurgen Klopp’s squad held an opening training session at their training ground today. Virgil van Dijk, sidelined with the ACL injury he sustained against Everton last weekend, was inevitably among the absentees.

You can see Liverpool preparing for tomorrow’s game against Ajax in the video footage below.