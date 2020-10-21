Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 0-0 draw with Sevilla

Chelsea’s players have been giving their reaction to last night’s 0-0 draw with Sevilla in their Champions League group stage opener.

The Blues were unable to make a breakthrough against the Europa League holders at Stamford Bridge, and a frustrating match – in which there were very few clear-cut chance – ended goalless.

The other match in the group, between Rennes and Krasnodar, also ended in a draw so Frank Lampard’s side did not lose any ground.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Hard earn point against a good side, always nice to get a clean sheet! Onto Saturday 💪🏽 #CFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/I8maKxwoPN — Reece James (@reecejames_24) October 20, 2020