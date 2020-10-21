Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating PSG
Manchester United got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a 1-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in last night’s group stage opener.
Just like in March 2019’s famous round of 16, it was Marcus Rashford who scored a decisive late goal at Parc des Princes.
Captain for the night Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils a first-half lead from the penalty spot.
PSG equalised through Anthony Martial’s 55th-minute own goal, but Rashford struck with an 87th-minute winner.
Here’s what the United players had to say about their victory.
Nights in Paris ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TyIxsaZ4K1— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2020
— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2020
What a way to start our @ChampionsLeague campaign. A great win away from home. Come on Reds! #MUFC #faith pic.twitter.com/O0QHrobAyH— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) October 20, 2020
Great game, great win! The @ChampionsLeague is back! 👊🏾🔴 pic.twitter.com/WRQhaz1Gx4— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 20, 2020
❤️ Champions League nights in Paris… 💪🏼 #UCL pic.twitter.com/iags9tQ9iq— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 20, 2020
You weren't bad either, amigo… Another stunning goal ⚽️ https://t.co/2TJUNVVtT6— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 20, 2020