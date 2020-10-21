Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating PSG

Manchester United got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a 1-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in last night’s group stage opener.

Just like in March 2019’s famous round of 16, it was Marcus Rashford who scored a decisive late goal at Parc des Princes.

Captain for the night Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils a first-half lead from the penalty spot.

PSG equalised through Anthony Martial’s 55th-minute own goal, but Rashford struck with an 87th-minute winner.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their victory.

Nights in Paris ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TyIxsaZ4K1 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2020

What a way to start our @ChampionsLeague campaign. A great win away from home. Come on Reds! #MUFC #faith pic.twitter.com/O0QHrobAyH — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) October 20, 2020