Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating PSG

Manchester United got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a 1-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in last night’s group stage opener.

Just like in March 2019’s famous round of 16, it was Marcus Rashford who scored a decisive late goal at Parc des Princes.

Captain for the night Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils a first-half lead from the penalty spot.

PSG equalised through Anthony Martial’s 55th-minute own goal, but Rashford struck with an 87th-minute winner.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their victory.

