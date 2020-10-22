Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Ajax

By
-

Injury-hit Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start in their group stage opener against Ajax last night.

A first-half own goal from Nicolas Tagliafico, who sliced Sadio Mane’s cross into his own net, proved to be the only goal of the game as the Reds recorded a 0-1 away win in Amsterdam.

Midfielder Fabinho put in a man of the match-winning display as he deputised for the injured Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match.

View this post on Instagram

Good start in Europe 💫 💪🏻 #YNWA

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on

Related News

Gareth Bale reflects on first start of Tottenham loan spell

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 0-0 draw with Sevilla

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating PSG

                               