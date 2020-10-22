Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Ajax

Injury-hit Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start in their group stage opener against Ajax last night.

A first-half own goal from Nicolas Tagliafico, who sliced Sadio Mane’s cross into his own net, proved to be the only goal of the game as the Reds recorded a 0-1 away win in Amsterdam.

Midfielder Fabinho put in a man of the match-winning display as he deputised for the injured Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match.

European nights are back 💫 pic.twitter.com/jOH8DItA5m — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) October 21, 2020

Tough match tonight. We had to fight for it, but a win on the road is a great way to start the group stage 💪🏾🔴 #AJALIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/tNbA7j45zf — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 21, 2020

I love my job… Specially when a minute after this… WE SCORE! 😉 Very proud of my team, and very important 3 points. Really good @ChampionsLeague start! pic.twitter.com/aY2okUBXIE — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) October 21, 2020

We fought together to get the first 3️⃣ points and a clean sheet 💪🏻🔴 pic.twitter.com/YJnPBbXCnS — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) October 21, 2020