Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Ajax
Injury-hit Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start in their group stage opener against Ajax last night.
A first-half own goal from Nicolas Tagliafico, who sliced Sadio Mane’s cross into his own net, proved to be the only goal of the game as the Reds recorded a 0-1 away win in Amsterdam.
Midfielder Fabinho put in a man of the match-winning display as he deputised for the injured Virgil van Dijk in central defence.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match.
Big one tonight 🚫👀 pic.twitter.com/4P522YEgKn— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) October 21, 2020
Thank you Amsterdam. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/qhxQRqzWmS— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) October 21, 2020
European nights are back 💫 pic.twitter.com/jOH8DItA5m— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) October 21, 2020
Tough match tonight. We had to fight for it, but a win on the road is a great way to start the group stage 💪🏾🔴 #AJALIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/tNbA7j45zf— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 21, 2020
Big away win to start the group.#grinditout#findaway#ynwa pic.twitter.com/ecP0US3DAd— James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 21, 2020
I love my job… Specially when a minute after this… WE SCORE! 😉 Very proud of my team, and very important 3 points. Really good @ChampionsLeague start! pic.twitter.com/aY2okUBXIE— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) October 21, 2020
We fought together to get the first 3️⃣ points and a clean sheet 💪🏻🔴 pic.twitter.com/YJnPBbXCnS— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) October 21, 2020
Tough game tonight, another great experience & challenge! Well done boys +3 ✅ pic.twitter.com/qFfrS5rN29— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) October 21, 2020
👍🏼 #XS23 #UCL #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/59EDil2qon— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) October 21, 2020