Gareth Bale reflects on first start of Tottenham loan spell

Gareth Bale has posted on social media to give his reaction to his first start since returning to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wales international started last night’s Europa League win over LASK and bagged an assist of sorts, with his low cross from the right inadvertently turned into his own net by LASK left-back Andres Andrade.

Bale, on loan at Spurs from Real Madrid, deemed that match to have been a “solid start”.

It was unclear whether he meant for him personally or for Tottenham’s Europa League campaign, or both.