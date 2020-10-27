Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Tottenham players react to beating Burnley

By
-

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a hard-fought 0-1 away win over Burnley at Turf Moor last night.

In-form forwards Heung-min Son and Harry Kane combined yet again, with Kane providing the assist for Son to score the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

After the final whistle the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say about picking up three points against the Clarets.

Related News

Photos and Video: Chelsea travel to Russia to face FC Krasnodar

Gareth Bale reflects on first start of Tottenham loan spell

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Ajax

                               