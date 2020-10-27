Tweets and Photos: Tottenham players react to beating Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a hard-fought 0-1 away win over Burnley at Turf Moor last night.

In-form forwards Heung-min Son and Harry Kane combined yet again, with Kane providing the assist for Son to score the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

After the final whistle the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say about picking up three points against the Clarets.

Anything that makes Sonny smile is a good thing! 😁 Proper battling win that. Great result on the road 💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/91JfL5dDQA — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 26, 2020

It is Halloween soon after all..🤕😂 Strong performance and three points at a difficult place to go #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ym84Exs2R5 October 26, 2020

These are the wins! We showed our fighting side👊🏽. Love it! COYS🤍 pic.twitter.com/g89ZHV21na — Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) October 26, 2020

I love you ❤️ — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) October 26, 2020