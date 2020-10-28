Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland.

Reds boss Klopp had hoped to rest some of his key players for the clash with the Danish outfit, but ended up bringing Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino off the bench to secure the three points.

Klopp also lost stand-in centre-half Fabinho to a hamstring injury during the match, but youngster Rhys Williams earned praise from his team-mates for his display after replacing the Brazilian.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game when they posted on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Delighted To Make Another Champions League Appearance. Great Performance From The Boys, 3 Points And A Clean Sheet To Go With It💪🏾🔴#lfc

A post shared by Rhys Williams (@rhyswilliams4) on

 

