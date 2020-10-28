Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland.

Reds boss Klopp had hoped to rest some of his key players for the clash with the Danish outfit, but ended up bringing Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino off the bench to secure the three points.

Klopp also lost stand-in centre-half Fabinho to a hamstring injury during the match, but youngster Rhys Williams earned praise from his team-mates for his display after replacing the Brazilian.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game when they posted on social media.

Missed the twelfth man at times tonight, but most important thing was to get the 3 points. Great performance from @rhyswilliams01 when he came on 🔥 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/rM3gDcVJi6 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 27, 2020

European win back at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/mT9fthRLNp — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) October 27, 2020