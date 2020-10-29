Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Krasnodar
Chelsea cruised to a 0-4 away win over FK Krasnodar in last night’s Champions League game in Russia.
The Blues picked up their first three points of the group stage after drawing their opener against Sevilla.
Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were all on target for Frank Lampard’s side, with Moroccan winger Ziyech particularly impressive on his first start for the Blues.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
That’s the way @ChelseaFC ✊😊 pic.twitter.com/PpPoCulv1V— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) October 28, 2020
Solid win today and good performance!! Happy for my first champions league goal!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/45SUeKOM6B— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) October 28, 2020
+3 ✅⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ @Calteck10 Ziyech @TimoWerner @cpulisic_10 👍🏻💙#CFC pic.twitter.com/z8uJslBSa0— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 28, 2020
Back to some normality playing in front of fans tonight, thanks for your support! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/wgb8MxTPle— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) October 28, 2020
+ 3 points. ✅ well done boys. 👏🏼 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/3A6HFxOu92— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) October 28, 2020
Good to be back in business 💪🏾👊🏾 #cleansheet #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #alhamdullilah pic.twitter.com/ecMDW7oGn9— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 28, 2020
Job done in Russia. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/gI5R9O79P5— Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 28, 2020
Great victory today! Well done lads! 👊🏾💪🏾 #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/xV4XtaU55e— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) October 28, 2020