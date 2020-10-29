Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Krasnodar

By
-

Chelsea cruised to a 0-4 away win over FK Krasnodar in last night’s Champions League game in Russia.

The Blues picked up their first three points of the group stage after drawing their opener against Sevilla.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were all on target for Frank Lampard’s side, with Moroccan winger Ziyech particularly impressive on his first start for the Blues.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

