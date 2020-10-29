Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to thrashing RB Leipzig

Manchester United recorded a comprehensive 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig in last night’s Champions League game.

Substitute Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a hat-trick in 16 second-half minutes, with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial also on the scoresheet.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to celebrate their win. Hat-trick hero Rashford used his impressive figures to further raise awareness about his campaign to end child food poverty, while Greenwood dedicated his first Champions League goal to former Manchester City youth team player Jeremy Wisten, who died earlier last week.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the match.

3️⃣ goals

1️⃣6️⃣ minutes

1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ signatures

Can’t stop smiling, I’ve waited a long time for that. Just wish the fans were in to experience it with me ♥️https://t.co/FvvpO6JYWX#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/QJGJxSzTlj — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 28, 2020

Incredible night. Great performance and expressive victory. Effort is paying off but we still have a long way to go! #UCL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/eDTf9voMw3 — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) October 28, 2020