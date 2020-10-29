Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to thrashing RB Leipzig

By
-

Manchester United recorded a comprehensive 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig in last night’s Champions League game.

Substitute Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a hat-trick in 16 second-half minutes, with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial also on the scoresheet.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to celebrate their win. Hat-trick hero Rashford used his impressive figures to further raise awareness about his campaign to end child food poverty, while Greenwood dedicated his first Champions League goal to former Manchester City youth team player Jeremy Wisten, who died earlier last week.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the match.

View this post on Instagram

That one was for you bro ❤️ RIP Jeremy Wisten 🕊

A post shared by Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood) on

Related News

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Dundalk

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Krasnodar

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating

                               