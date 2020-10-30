Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Dundalk

Arsenal recorded a 3-0 win over Irish side Dundalk in last night’s Europa League game.

The Gunners looked set to be held at 0-0 at the break, before Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. Joe Willock doubled Arsenal’s lead two minutes later, with Nicolas Pepe adding a third goal seconds into the second-half.

Here is what the Arsenal players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

+3. ✅ GODs plan ❤️

➕3! Good response from us tonight – need to keep it going in Manchester now! 👊 #GX34 #Xhaka @Arsenal

🦋 skiiii

