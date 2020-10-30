Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Dundalk
Arsenal recorded a 3-0 win over Irish side Dundalk in last night’s Europa League game.
The Gunners looked set to be held at 0-0 at the break, before Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. Joe Willock doubled Arsenal’s lead two minutes later, with Nicolas Pepe adding a third goal seconds into the second-half.
Here is what the Arsenal players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Back to winning ways, enjoy your night gunners! ⚽️💪🏾📞 #COYG @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/pcmtxOVQsv— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) October 29, 2020
+3 points in the bag! 🌟💪 Important win for our campaign! 🔴⚔️#Arsenal #EuropaLeague #UEL #Win #TeamWork #Gunners #COYG pic.twitter.com/3OKopkMVEA— Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) October 29, 2020
Second win in the second #UEL game 👊🏻💪🏻#CleanSheet #SeoKol #GibGäs @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/y2r8V7mbnW— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) October 29, 2020