Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating West Ham
Champions Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over West Ham United yesterday.
The Reds came from behind to secure all three points at Anfield after Pedro Fornals had given the Hammers an early lead at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah equalised from the penalty spot shortly before half-time, with summer signing Diogo Jota bagging an 85th-minute winner for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match.
Uau @XS_11official 👏— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) October 31, 2020
Great night ⚽️💪 pic.twitter.com/tQAMhKiWzM
Impressive night at Anfield ✨#YNWA pic.twitter.com/WpKHbB66N8— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) October 31, 2020
GET IN Reds!💪🏾 Exciting game with a great result 🔴🔴🔴 and congrats to Nat with his excellent @premierleague debut 👏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/86fQlXWTrt— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 31, 2020
Big 3 points, Jots on 🔥🔥— James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 31, 2020
and big Nat was a ⛰at the back #YNWA pic.twitter.com/p9zv0QCEbo
Action🏄♂️…. Good performance out there tonight. Another opportunity and +3pts. Well done boys❤️ pic.twitter.com/GXMuu2GUoQ— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) October 31, 2020
100 club. Proud. pic.twitter.com/WNI3bYOWhD— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) October 31, 2020
🤜🏼🤛🏼👀🔥👌🏼💪🏼 #XS23 #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/6bDswAHaZT— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) October 31, 2020
Jota goal ✅— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) October 31, 2020
Nat Phillips MOTM ✅
Big win ✅
Great Saturday ✅ pic.twitter.com/NEWQXKdy6q
Well fought 3 points boys! 💪🏻🔴Always nice to meet old friends again! All the best hammers! #YNWA https://t.co/8yGTPp76dI pic.twitter.com/pUyop619yR— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) October 31, 2020