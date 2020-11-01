Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating West Ham

Champions Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over West Ham United yesterday.

The Reds came from behind to secure all three points at Anfield after Pedro Fornals had given the Hammers an early lead at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah equalised from the penalty spot shortly before half-time, with summer signing Diogo Jota bagging an 85th-minute winner for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match.

GET IN Reds!💪🏾 Exciting game with a great result 🔴🔴🔴 and congrats to Nat with his excellent @premierleague debut 👏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/86fQlXWTrt October 31, 2020

Big 3 points, Jots on 🔥🔥

and big Nat was a ⛰at the back #YNWA pic.twitter.com/p9zv0QCEbo — James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 31, 2020

Action🏄‍♂️…. Good performance out there tonight. Another opportunity and +3pts. Well done boys❤️ pic.twitter.com/GXMuu2GUoQ — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) October 31, 2020

Jota goal ✅

Nat Phillips MOTM ✅

Big win ✅

Great Saturday ✅ pic.twitter.com/NEWQXKdy6q — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) October 31, 2020