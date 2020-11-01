Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating West Ham

By
-

Champions Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over West Ham United yesterday.

The Reds came from behind to secure all three points at Anfield after Pedro Fornals had given the Hammers an early lead at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah equalised from the penalty spot shortly before half-time, with summer signing Diogo Jota bagging an 85th-minute winner for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match.

