Skip to main content

Tweets and photos: Arsenal players react to beating Man Utd

By
-

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal to a 0-1 away win over Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday.

The Gunners captain scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after Paul Pogba had fouled Hector Bellerin.

He sent David de Gea the wrong way after five games without a goal.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Related News

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating West Ham

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Dundalk

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Krasnodar

                               