Tweets and photos: Arsenal players react to beating Man Utd
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal to a 0-1 away win over Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday.
The Gunners captain scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after Paul Pogba had fouled Hector Bellerin.
He sent David de Gea the wrong way after five games without a goal.
Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Just me, my boy and the guys enjoying the Partey tonight🤣😂🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/slMSKsxICi— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 1, 2020
Amazing job today guys! Important 3 points! Come on Gunners! 💪👊 #arsenal #premierleague #W12 #gunners #3points pic.twitter.com/Ww2p32g654— Willian (@willianborges88) November 1, 2020
Bouncing back with a big W pic.twitter.com/r6aqYgPLya— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) November 1, 2020
💥💥💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/k1xys33QAU— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) November 1, 2020
+3 @Arsenal 🤩— Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) November 1, 2020
WE ARE THE ARSENAL! @Aubameyang7 ice cold as usual. ❄️🔴⚪️ #COYG @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/otlIJawT8w— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) November 1, 2020
Big W ! @Arsenal 💪🏾❤️ https://t.co/AMdKLP0O1L— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) November 1, 2020
Big win at Old Trafford😍💪🏽@Arsenal pic.twitter.com/XQCOhnXxgT— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) November 1, 2020
My guysss !! 🕺❤️🔥 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/8mKk6b4Nxi— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) November 1, 2020
+3 AT OLD TRAFFORD pic.twitter.com/4P9aU96kSG— Thomas Teye Partey (@Thomaspartey22) November 1, 2020
Came home tonight with 3 very special points…. We are Arsenal 💪🏼@Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/DPbg1GIVdL— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) November 1, 2020