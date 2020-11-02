Tweets and photos: Arsenal players react to beating Man Utd

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal to a 0-1 away win over Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday.

The Gunners captain scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after Paul Pogba had fouled Hector Bellerin.

He sent David de Gea the wrong way after five games without a goal.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Just me, my boy and the guys enjoying the Partey tonight🤣😂🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/slMSKsxICi — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 1, 2020

Bouncing back with a big W pic.twitter.com/r6aqYgPLya — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) November 1, 2020

+3 AT OLD TRAFFORD pic.twitter.com/4P9aU96kSG — Thomas Teye Partey (@Thomaspartey22) November 1, 2020