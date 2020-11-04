Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 5-0 win over Atalanta
Liverpool continued their perfect start to the Champions League group stage by thrashing Atalanta in Italy last night.
A Diogo Jota hat-trick, plus goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, saw the Reds cruise to a 0-5 away win.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reaction to the match.
Among those posting was man of the match Jota and young defender Rhys Williams, who made his first Champions League start.
Amazing team performance 💫⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/UVqiguuNUe— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) November 3, 2020
What A Night! Full Champions League Debut, 5-0 Away Win And A Clean Sheet. Great Team Performance From Everyone💪🏾🔴#lfc pic.twitter.com/6wDnoVKBjI— Rhys Williams (@rhyswilliams01) November 3, 2020
Perfect European night. Lads were superb tonight! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/s81Ews7nDe— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 3, 2020
Perfect night. Congrats @DiogoJota18 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xY6dbiTEjV— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) November 3, 2020
YESS🔥What a night! Amazing team performance and a special congrats to @DiogoJota18 ⚽⚽⚽ 👏🏾 #ATALIV #YNWA pic.twitter.com/OENO4hvydz— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 3, 2020
Boys on 🔥 and JOTA performance from this guy#baddadjokes#9from9#allezallezallez#alwaysanhonourtowearthearmband pic.twitter.com/88gXD3mgtZ— James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 3, 2020
What A Game, What A Night!! Congrats @DiogoJota18 …. @MoSalah 🅰️🤝 pic.twitter.com/OYyScMBOLN— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) November 3, 2020
Obrigado, mágico @DiogoJota18!! 🇵🇹 🎩 DioGOAL JOTA!! ⚽⚽⚽ What a performance boys! Fantastic😍💪🏻 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/UkSoI3QPlx— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) November 3, 2020