Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 5-0 win over Atalanta

Liverpool continued their perfect start to the Champions League group stage by thrashing Atalanta in Italy last night.

A Diogo Jota hat-trick, plus goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, saw the Reds cruise to a 0-5 away win.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reaction to the match.

Among those posting was man of the match Jota and young defender Rhys Williams, who made his first Champions League start.

Amazing team performance 💫⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/UVqiguuNUe — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) November 3, 2020