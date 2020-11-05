Skip to main content

Man Utd legends react to humiliating defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir

By
-

Former Manchester United players have been giving their reaction to last night’s Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir – and the verdict was not a good one.

The Red Devils slipped to a 2-1 defeat in Turkey, with the Champions League rookies taking the lead through a humiating opening goal in whcih 35-year-old Demba Ba ran clear from the halfway line.

Gary Neville branded it “embarrassing”, while Rio Ferdinand hoped the team were reaching similar verdicts by themselves.

It was a similar story from other United players covering the game as pundits.

Paul Scholes told BT Sport: “It’s like under-10s football.”

He added: “It’s embarrassing. What the back four were doing, I’ve no idea. Defensively they’ve got to take responsibility. You’ve got to defend one-v-ones at times at Manchester United and they seem incapable of doing it.”

Related News

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to victory over Rennes

Tweets and photos: Arsenal players react to beating Man Utd

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Krasnodar

                               