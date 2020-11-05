Man Utd legends react to humiliating defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir

Former Manchester United players have been giving their reaction to last night’s Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir – and the verdict was not a good one.

The Red Devils slipped to a 2-1 defeat in Turkey, with the Champions League rookies taking the lead through a humiating opening goal in whcih 35-year-old Demba Ba ran clear from the halfway line.

Gary Neville branded it “embarrassing”, while Rio Ferdinand hoped the team were reaching similar verdicts by themselves.