Man Utd legends react to humiliating defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir
Former Manchester United players have been giving their reaction to last night’s Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir – and the verdict was not a good one.
The Red Devils slipped to a 2-1 defeat in Turkey, with the Champions League rookies taking the lead through a humiating opening goal in whcih 35-year-old Demba Ba ran clear from the halfway line.
Gary Neville branded it “embarrassing”, while Rio Ferdinand hoped the team were reaching similar verdicts by themselves.
The goals against us….please tell me someone is going nuts in that changing room and people are being made accountable.
The goals against us….please tell me someone is going nuts in that changing room and people are being made accountable.

The shape of the team when we lose the ball for the 1st goal 🤬😱🤯#mufc
Embarrassing
It was a similar story from other United players covering the game as pundits.
Paul Scholes told BT Sport: “It’s like under-10s football.”
He added: “It’s embarrassing. What the back four were doing, I’ve no idea. Defensively they’ve got to take responsibility. You’ve got to defend one-v-ones at times at Manchester United and they seem incapable of doing it.”