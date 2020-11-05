Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to victory over Rennes
Chelsea are sitting top of their Champions League group after a 3-0 win over 10-man Rennes in last night’s game at Stamford Bridge.
Two first-half penalties from Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham’s second-half strike gave Frank Lampard’s side victory over their French opponents.
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, playing against his former club, kept a sixth clean sheet in seven appearances for the Blues.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
A good Champions League night at the Bridge! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/3ArgKOqkHn— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) November 4, 2020
Champions league nights like these 🤩3️⃣⚽️ @reecejames_24 🔗💙 pic.twitter.com/jBkzUSBrA3— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) November 4, 2020
#UCL victory at the Bridge & a clean sheet. Well done boys. 💪🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/mI4KXi4jUq— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) November 4, 2020
That's teamwork! Great result and another clean sheet for us tonight! 💪🏾👊🏾 #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/jnLjKbwFUo— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) November 4, 2020
We move @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/aNGUOTAo3v— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) November 4, 2020
Another day at the office ☕️ @tammyabraham pic.twitter.com/NXSOZFZYJL— Reece James (@reecejames_24) November 4, 2020