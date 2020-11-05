Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to victory over Rennes

Chelsea are sitting top of their Champions League group after a 3-0 win over 10-man Rennes in last night’s game at Stamford Bridge.

Two first-half penalties from Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham’s second-half strike gave Frank Lampard’s side victory over their French opponents.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, playing against his former club, kept a sixth clean sheet in seven appearances for the Blues.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.