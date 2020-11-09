Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw at Man City

Champions Liverpool missed out on the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table after being held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester City yesterday.

The Reds took an early lead at the Etihad Stadium through Mo Salah’s penalty.

City levelled after 31 minutes when Gabriel Jesus slipped the ball past Alisson Becker, and missed out on the chance to take all three points when Kevin de Bruyne put a penalty wide before half-time.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the match.

Tough game today, but an important point on the road #lestweforget #YNWA pic.twitter.com/SGB58muPyN — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 8, 2020

Wanted more from the game but we’ll take the point and move on! Now it’s 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 time pic.twitter.com/An5z8LRvWy — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 8, 2020