Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating West Brom
Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 0-1 away win over West Bromwich Albion yesterday, with star striker Harry Kane bagging an 88th-minute winner with his 150th Premier League goal.
Kane’s strike was enough to move Jose Mourinho’s side up to second in the table, one point behind leaders Leicester City.
After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on their victory at the Hawthorns. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
To win and score my 150th Premier League goal… perfect afternoon ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ouiGPX41AE— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 8, 2020
Win ✅ clean sheet ✅ we go again after the break 💛 @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/C3xp2cqfaj— Matt Doherty (@mattdoherty20) November 8, 2020
8 days, 3 games, 3 wins. We end well this week 💪🏿. Now it’s time for @equipedefrance 🇫🇷 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/TlAKfGwfrc— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) November 8, 2020
Together, step by step. Well done team👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/aeUPckllDg— Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) November 8, 2020
Sometimes you just have to find a way 💪 We dug deep for three points today! A great way to sign off going into the international break #COYS pic.twitter.com/G3OKJ8z2tG— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) November 8, 2020