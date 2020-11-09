Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating West Brom

By
-

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 0-1 away win over West Bromwich Albion yesterday, with star striker Harry Kane bagging an 88th-minute winner with his 150th Premier League goal.

Kane’s strike was enough to move Jose Mourinho’s side up to second in the table, one point behind leaders Leicester City.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on their victory at the Hawthorns. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Related News

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw at Man City

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to victory over Rennes

Tweets and photos: Arsenal players react to beating Man Utd

                               