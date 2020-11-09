Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 0-1 away win over West Bromwich Albion yesterday, with star striker Harry Kane bagging an 88th-minute winner with his 150th Premier League goal.

Kane’s strike was enough to move Jose Mourinho’s side up to second in the table, one point behind leaders Leicester City.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their thoughts on their victory at the Hawthorns. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

To win and score my 150th Premier League goal… perfect afternoon ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ouiGPX41AE — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 8, 2020

Win ✅ clean sheet ✅ we go again after the break 💛 @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/C3xp2cqfaj November 8, 2020

Together, step by step. Well done team👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/aeUPckllDg — Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) November 8, 2020