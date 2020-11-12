Joe Gomez undergoes surgery on knee tendon injury

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has had an operation to repair a tendon in his left knee.

The 23-year-old suffered the serious injury in England training yesterday and was on the operating table in London this morning to undergo surgery.

Liverpool’s official website confirmed that Gomez’s operation had been successful. There was some positive news: the former Charlton Athletic player has not suffered any ligament damage.

Nonetheless, the tendon injury is set to keep him sidelined for much of the 2020/21 campaign. The Reds’ statement confirms that they envisage him missing “a significant part” of the remainder of the season, with a six-month layoff typical for similar injuries.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are already without Virgil van Dijk (anterior cruciate ligament) for the majority of the season, which means Liverpool will have to mount a title defence without their first-choice central defensive partnership.