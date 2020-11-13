Andy Robertson celebrates Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualification with ‘cheeky Vimto’
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson treated himself to a “cheeky Vimto” after Scotland secured qualification to Euro 2020.
Robertson skippered his national team to a penalty shootout victory over Serbia in last night’s playoff, as Scotland secured a first appearance in a major international tournament since France 98.
After the match, the 26-year-old shared an extract from his autobiography in which he vowed to enjoy a “cheeky Vimto” in memory of his Auntie Vera when Scotland ended their long wait for World Cup or European Championship qualification.
Writing on Twitter, he joked: “Cheeky Vimto time!!”
In another tweet, Robertson said: “Struggling to find the words right now, but I hope there is 5 million people smiling back home right now!
“The lads gave absolutely everything tonight, I could not be prouder of every single one of them! Oh and…… WE ARE GOING TO THE EUROS.”
