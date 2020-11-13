Harry Maguire reacts to captaining England

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been giving his reaction to skippering England to last night’s friendly win over the Republic of Ireland.

After an inauspicious start to his international season, which saw him dropped for the September international’s following his criminal conviction in Greece and then sent-off for two first-half yellow cards against Denmark in October, Maguire was entrusted with the armband at Wembley yesterday.

He responded by scoring the opening goal as England cruised to a 3-0 win.

Writing on Twitter this morning, the United man said: “An honour to captain my country last night. A real proud moment.”

