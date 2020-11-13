Man Utd’s Dean Henderson reacts to making his England debut

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson made his England debut in last night’s friendly win over the Republic of Ireland at Wembley.

Henderson, aged 23, came on as a half-time substitute in place of Nick Pope and preserved the clean sheet the Burnley keeper had maintained in the first-half.

Having come through his first taste of senior international football relatively untested, the United man took to social media to give his reaction to making his debut.

Henderson wrote: “Dream come true to make my England debut!!!”