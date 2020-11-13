Video: Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and Scotland dancing to Yes Sir, I Can Boogie

Scotland’s players celebrating securing qualification to a first major international tournament in 22 years by dancing to Yes Sir, I Can Boogie in their dressing room.

Steve Clarke’s side recorded a 4-5 penalty shootout victory over Serbia in last night’s Euro 2020 qualification playoff.

After securing qualfication, captain Andy Robertson, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and the rest of the squad belted out and boogied along to the 1977 hit by Spanish vocal duo Baccara.

You can see the dressing room celebrations in the video footage below.