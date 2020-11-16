Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left stranded in airport as Gabon attempt to enter Gambia

Arsenal captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and his Gabon team-mates were forced to sleep in an airport as they tried to enter Gambia for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Aubameyang and his compatriots reportedly had their passports seized upon arrival at Gambia’s Banjul International Airport at around 11pm local time last night.

Despite providing COVID-19 test results upon arrival, they were subjected to a lengthy immigration process that lasted several hours.

A bleary-eyed Aubameyang provided a selfie update at 4.37am to announce that he and the rest of the squad were still at the airport.

The Gunners star appeared to be killing time on his laptop, while some players opted to sleep on the airport floor.

Writing in French in a subsequent tweet, he said: “It will not demotivate us but people need to know and especially that the @CAF_Online take these responsibilities.

“2020 and we want Africa to grow, that’s not how we’re going to get there!!!”

He provided a further update at 5.56am to confirm that the squad had finally made it to their team bus.