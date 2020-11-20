Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City return to action after the international break with an encounter in north London on Saturday evening.

After a strong start to the season, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side will move to the top of the Premier League table if they avoid defeat, with leaders Leicester City travelling to champions Liverpool on Sunday evening.

City are currently languishing in mid-table after an underwhelming start to their season.

Tottenham team news

Spurs welcome back forward Steven Bergwijn, who has recovered from the thigh injury that forced him to miss the game against West Bromwich Albion before the international break.

Erik Lamela is still in recovery from the injury that ruled him out of the Baggies game and looks set to miss out.

Midfielder Harry Winks is carrying a slight injury sustained on international duty with England and is another doubt.

Right-back Matt Doherty is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus while away with the Republic of Ireland.

Man City team news

City forwards Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling are both back in training ahead of this weekend’s return to action.

It remains to be seen whether they are fit enough to be involved, with Aguero having been sidelined since October and Sterling succumbing to injury on England duty.

Defender Nathan Ake and midfielder Fernandinho are both ruled out. Ake picked up a problem during the international break, while Brazilian veteran Fernandinho has gastroenteritis.

Tottenham form

Spurs have lost only one league game so far this season. They have won their last three Premier League games and are unbeaten in their last seven league outings.

Those results have taken them to second in the table, just a point behind leaders Leicester.

Man City form

City have suffered one defeat and been held to three draws in their first seven games of the season. Although currently sitting in 10th place, winning their game in hand would move them to within two points of Spurs.

Tottenham vs Man City betting

The bookies aren’t giving Spurs much chance of defeating City on Saturday. Despite their recent good form and City’s struggles, they’re only one of two home sides being given odds longer than 3/1 to win in the Premier League this weekend.

City are the favourites to secure all three points. You can get odds of around 8/11 on Pep Guardiola’s side kickstarting their season with victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The draw is being offered at similar odds to a Spurs win, in the region of 3/1.