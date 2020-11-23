Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Leicester
Premier League champions Liverpool moving into the top two with a 3-0 win over Leicester City yesterday evening.
The Reds, without a host of regular starters, took the lead through Jonny Evans’ own goal. In-form Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino made sure of three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are now level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their result when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Big team performance 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/m6fMibg3bx— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) November 23, 2020
What a team performance, huge three points 💪🔴 #YNWA #minuteforclem #stopwalkingunderladdersbobby pic.twitter.com/2wNFKRkbAB— James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 22, 2020
🥋🏄♂️ What A Night! Well Done Boys pic.twitter.com/0cCx9YaL2a— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) November 22, 2020
Enjoyable night at Anfield💫👀 pic.twitter.com/7FFF8wlLGK— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) November 22, 2020
3 BIG points tonight 🙌🏾💪🏾 And I’m so proud to reach 200 games for @LFC 🙏🏾🔴 #YNWA #LIVLEI pic.twitter.com/1JbrytrRF1— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 22, 2020
Back there with a big win tonight. Well done, boys. Let's keep moving up! 🔴⚽ #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/HoHCdTV7ub— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) November 22, 2020
So happy for Bobby, fully deserved his goal! Great performance from everyone tonight!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/aFuWPwRzrt— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 22, 2020