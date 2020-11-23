Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Leicester

By
-

Premier League champions Liverpool moving into the top two with a 3-0 win over Leicester City yesterday evening.

The Reds, without a host of regular starters, took the lead through Jonny Evans’ own goal. In-form Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino made sure of three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are now level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their result when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Related News

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left stranded in airport as Gabon attempt to enter Gambia

Video: Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and Scotland dancing to Yes Sir, I Can Boogie

                               