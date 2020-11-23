Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Leicester

Premier League champions Liverpool moving into the top two with a 3-0 win over Leicester City yesterday evening.

The Reds, without a host of regular starters, took the lead through Jonny Evans’ own goal. In-form Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino made sure of three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are now level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their result when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Big team performance 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/m6fMibg3bx — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) November 23, 2020

🥋🏄‍♂️ What A Night! Well Done Boys pic.twitter.com/0cCx9YaL2a November 22, 2020

Enjoyable night at Anfield💫👀 pic.twitter.com/7FFF8wlLGK — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) November 22, 2020

3 BIG points tonight 🙌🏾💪🏾 And I’m so proud to reach 200 games for @LFC 🙏🏾🔴 #YNWA #LIVLEI pic.twitter.com/1JbrytrRF1 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 22, 2020