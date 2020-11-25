Former Man Utd trio star in new children’s book

Ex-Manchester United players Cristiano Ronaldo, Karel Poborsky and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are among the stars of a new illustrated children’s book.

Europe At Your Feet celebrates the greatest goals ever scored at European Championships by recreating them in rhyming verse and eye-catching commentary.

Ronaldo’s backheel flick against Hungary en route to winning Euro 2016 with Portugal and Ibrahimovic’s spectacular scissor-kick for Sweden against France at Euro 2012 are among the goals included in the book.

And Czech Republic international Poborsky’s sensational lob against Portugal at Villa Park during Euro 96 is also brought to life for young readers.

Poborsky’s strong showing at the tournament convinced United boss Sir Alex Ferguson to sign him from Slavia Prague.

A host of other memorable Euro moments also feature, with goals scored by Paul Gascoigne, Marco van Basten and Hal Robson-Kanu also captured across double-page spreads.

The book is out now and available to buy from worldatyourfeet.co for £6.99.