How Does Premier League Football Affect Players’ Bodies Over Time?

A taxing sport such as football can have many effects on an individual’s health and body over time. Players within the Premier League may see long-term effects as they age due to their involvement with the sport. Here are some of the things that happen to some Premier League players as their careers progress.

Lower Limb Injuries

Due to the distribution of weight commonly seen on athletes’ lower extremities, it is not uncommon to see injuries to these areas. The knees are most commonly affected by the movements performed in football and can incur injuries such as torn ligaments. It is also common that as players age, their knees become weakened and painful, requiring them to undergo medication injections to the area or even surgery if necessary.

Cardiovascular Benefits

While injuries are common in professional sports, the benefits definitely outweigh the risks when it comes to health. The cardiovascular health seen in professional athletes is typically more positive rather than negative. Due to the high level of fitness required in this sport, Premier League athletes will tend to see less cardiovascular disease as they age (provided they remain in shape after retiring).

Cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease and hypertension are typically developed over time, not overnight. This is why few PL players ever see cardiovascular illnesses in their medical histories; they tend to treat their bodies well for years while playing. This is not to say athletes cannot develop these types of conditions. However, it is less likely if they continue to maintain their health habits as they get older.

Musculoskeletal Benefits

The degree to which Premier League athletes strain their bodies for years with strength and endurance training along with additional healthy lifestyle habits actually comes in as a benefit. Fewer musculoskeletal issues occur as the years pass due to the strength players must maintain in their bones and ligaments while playing. Athletes are less likely to develop diseases such as osteoporosis due to their many years of training.

Mental Health

When athletes engage with their teams during games and practices, they learn how to respond and adapt to stressful situations. In addition to physical training, these players have come to understand how to sustain a healthy mindset and reduce stress. Learning how to manage and cope with stress effectively provides long-term health benefits for an individual’s mind and body.

