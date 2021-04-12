Are you new to sports betting? Being the most-watched league on the planet, the English Premier League is the perfect place to start. There is a lot of fun when you are betting on the outcome of matches. Here are some tips for betting on the Premier League if you are a newbie.

Have a budget

First of all, before you make any bets, it is important to have a budget. This should include an amount of money you are willing to bet and in the worst-case scenario, that you are willing to lose. So, create a budget that you can enjoy for sports betting. It is also best to make a series of small bets to begin with. This can allow you to get used to betting and see if you are any good at it.

Use an online website

Betting online has a lot of advantages to offer that you can find beneficial. For instance, you have the ability to bet at any time during the day, which can include before matchday begins. You can also bet ‘in-play’. There are also a lot of bonuses and promotions you can take advantage of too. This can improve your sports betting experience. You even have multiple payment methods you can choose from. Just make sure that you take your time and choose a website that you trust. For example, the Unibet sports betting website is very popular.

Learn about the different bets

Of course, there are a lot of different bets you can make when it comes to the Premier League. This could be anything from who is going to score the first goal in a match to betting on the final score. Before you start betting, make sure that you explore these options and what you think you are going to be best at. Doing your research on football teams is also going to help improve your chances of winning.

Limit your wagers

We all know how many teams there are in the Premier League. This means there are endless possibilities when it comes to sports betting. But, the best thing you can do is limit your wagers. Placing too many can mean that you face losing more money. It is also easy to get carried away and make careless bets when you are not doing a lot of research and simply placing a lot of wagers. So, the best thing you can do is be selective when it comes to the Premier League.

Avoid your favourite team

There are many people that choose to bet on their favourite Premier League team. Perhaps you are a Manchester United fan and have faith they are going to win the league. Maybe you are backing Arsenal in the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. Either way, it is possible to get too emotionally involved in your betting and this can lead to mistakes. You can end up ignoring the odds and statistics, which are there to help you look at a bet objectively. Therefore, if you think that this is going to be a problem in your betting, it is advisable not to place wagers on your favourite football team in the Premier League.