Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and other football managers get fashion makeovers

Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa is among the football managers to have been restyled in the image of one of their peers.

Online fashion retailer Thread has taken eight managers usually found wearing tracksuits or predictable touchline attire and given them a fashion makeover in the style of one of their more sartorial-conscious colleagues.

Each of the tracksuit managers is reimagined in more adventurous outfits in the form of a series of excellent illustrations.

Argentine boss Bielsa’s usually matchday gear is ditched in favour of a look modelled on the fashion choices of Wycombe Wanderers’ rock’n’roll gaffer Gareth Ainsworth.

The 65-year-old is seen in his familiar crouching stance sporting a very unfamiliar look of leather jacket, jeans and brown Chelsea boots.

Crystal Palace’s outgoing manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he is calling time on his coaching career after this weekend. But maybe a youthful restyling in the image of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola would have convinced the 73-year-old former England boss to stay on a bit longer at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson is kitted out in the grey hooded cardigan, knitted top, casual trousers, bare ankles and trainers more commonly donned by City’s title-winning coach.

Thread’s in-house stylist Freddie Kemp gave his take on the restyle afforded to Hodgson, who did wear some very nice gear on the touchline in his younger days.

He said: “The tapered cuts Pep wears, coupled with the dark tones are a flattering combination that could work nicely on Roy too. The same goes for minimal white trainers and a down coat for a more smart casual look. But, I’d avoid too much layering; the cardigan over the down feels a bit much for Roy – he’s a low-key guy and keeping it a little more simple would suit him better.”



“Some classic, versatile knitwear would also suit Roy. British heritage brand Sunspel would serve him well, along with well-made, sturdy shoes from Grenson to suit the smarter side of his style. He should avoid anything too bright in colour, or anything heavily patterned if he is considering dressing down; I’d recommend sticking to neutral and dark colours, in simple but more tapered flattering cuts.”

The other managerial makeovers see: