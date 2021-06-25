Video: West Ham and Brighton stars discuss playing at the Euros

West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Real Betis players have been talking about what it’s like to represent your country at a European Championship.

Hammers defender Angelo Ogbonna, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and right-back Vladimir Coufal, Brighton’s Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana, and Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho all relived their memories of playing in international competitions.

All three clubs are sponsored by Betway, so they sat down with their sponsor to discuss playing in a major tournament with your national team.

Hammers right-back Vladimir Coufal is currently playing for Czech Republic at Euro 2020, including featuring against England in the group stage. He spoke of wanting to replicate the success of his countrymen, including Karel Poborsky, who shone as they reached the final of Euro 96.

Centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, who is currently injured, played for Italy at Euro 2016.

Keeper Fabianski, an unused substitute for Poland’s three games as they crashed out at the group stage, said listening to the national anthem before matches is an indication that the game means more than usual.

Seagulls duo Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana spoke of the pride and pressure that accompanies playing for England in a tournament. Welbeck said his education at Manchester United’s academy had taught him to turn the pressure into a positive and focus on playing the game rather than the occasion.

Welbeck played and scored for England at Euro 2012, as well as tbring in involved in the 2014 and 2018 World Cup squads. Team-mate Lallana was also at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and came off the bench to replace Welbeck in the group game against Uruguay.

Sporting’s William Carvalho is the only player interviewed with experience of winning a major tournament. He was part of the Portugal squad that triumphed at Euro 2016 and is currently involved in Euro 2020, starting two of his side’s three group games.

He spoke of the “unforgettable experience” of lifting the trophy five years ago.

You can see the players talking about their experiences in the video below.