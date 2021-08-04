Rollin’ like a high roller in betting and casino Site

This is How High Rollers Roll

What it takes to be a high roller and why you should try to be one if you have what it takes.

You see them rolling up the driveway in a limousine, and they strut on the red carpet as if it was rolled out for them. The big boss greets them at the door and escorts them to the table– yes, there’s always an empty seat for them. They lose, they get a bonus; they win, they get an even bigger bonus. If they want to recharge or just want to call it a day, the big boss leads them to their penthouse and reminds them their five-course meal will be ready by six pm, and of course, wine, whiskey, and everything in between are always on the house.

At this point, you might want to stop staring and close your mouth before your saliva drips, or a fruitfly hovers over your mouth. High rollers are the queens and kings of the casino kingdom. But unlike the monarchy, the crown is not passed on by blood but earned through hard work and a bit of money. “Bit” in this sense, of course, is relative because high rollers or whales don’t mind spending money on tables and games, and that’s the reason why they are god-tier VIPs.

I think I am a High Roller; therefore, I am.

Commonsensically, a pit boss or floor boss will pay attention to someone that wagers $1000 over someone that just bets around $100. Pit bosses pay attention to them not only because of the amount of money they put on the table or in slots but because when all the middle-class players have run out, they pamper the whales to swing by their casino via private jet, limousine or whichever transportation they prefer and make a losing quarter turn out better for the casino house.

This is not to say the typical gambler is not special to casino operators; in fact, they are.

Their demographic is more significant, and therefore, the amount they put in impacts the income baseline.

But operators agree that their money flow may be limited. It’s a business strategy, and it works.

Some experts say that you don’t have to bet high all the time. Otherwise, you will be draining your funds even before the weekend ends. If you want to hustle for comps, bet big on your first and final gamble. Most likely, the floor boss will be watching how you wager on these two accounts, so make sure to impress them, and maybe you’ll get free alcohol on the house.

Make that Deposit Count

Experts agree that one of the easiest ways to draw attention, especially in online casino gambling, is to bet high on slot machines. High roller slot games promise multiplier incentives and enormous jackpots. However, slots are not common among whales because they’d rather play table games and high roller slot rooms, this can be your way of climbing up the ladder.

For starters, $10,000 will get their attention, but $100,000 will get them hooked. Gambling houses also offer credit lines, but they will make a background check on you to make sure that you can pay back what you owe the casino in the event of a significant loss.

Make it Big in Small Casinos

Big online casinos can be saturated with whales and high rollers; you can survey the online casino industry and gamble your way to their hall of fame. Pay attention to an online casino’s loyalty program or prizes for high rollers. By checking on the loyalty program, you can keep tabs on the number of points needed to attain the VIP level.

Each online casino has its srewards and incentives program and you should seek out those that match your wagers. Experts say four figures is a decent incentive to entice you to extend your gameplay.

Perks for High Rollers

Aiming for high roller status is not an easy feat. It requires the right mindset and not to mention, the right bank credit. If you have these two boxes ticked off, then by all means aim for the perks and bonuses that are specially made for the VIPs.

We have mentioned the accommodation and travel perks, but those can come in handy after the pandemic is over. What you should keep your eyes on are bonuses and loss rebates. Casinos give out bonuses (check out the latest bonus casino at MrCasinova.com) to high rollers because the theoretical loss is based on the long-run statistical advantage the casino has on the particular game.

High rollers also have the rare opportunity to play a game before its actual release. They get exclusive perks and promos on holidays and on other special occasions. They get to have their very own private hostess to attend to their needs.

Some notable high rollers went as far as negotiating the terms of their comps. These comps can go beyond the traditional free hotel, drinks, vacation destination to preferred blackjack table rules.