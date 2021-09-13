Chelsea have depth to mount serious title challenge

It’s no secret that most teams require substantial strength in depth to go all the way and win a Premier League title.

Leicester City’s triumph in the 2015-16 season might well be an exception, but having top players to come on when injuries and dips in form occur is vital. Chelsea now seem to have that depth and it will be intriguing to see how they fare in the Premier League title race this season.

Recruitment drive paying off

Since Chelsea came through the end of their two-window transfer embargo in February 2020, the club have worked tirelessly to add significant strength to the squad. The Blues, who are 51/20 in the betting at Space Casino to win the Premier League title this season, secured players who guided them to an unlikely Champions League title last term. Some top players were recruited under manager Frank Lampard’s tenure, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy all coming through the doors at Stamford Bridge.

Such spending did put added pressure on Lampard to deliver results, and the Englishman might well have been given more time at The Bridge if the club had not made such a significant investment. Lampard’s time came and went, and now former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is the man with this talented squad at his disposal. The German tactician was already able to deliver a European crown last season, and now the focus is on bringing Premier League success back to west London.

Lukaku the cherry on top

After a host of fresh faces arriving at the club last season, it has been a case of quality over quantity for the Blues in this summer transfer window. Chelsea have already secured the services of their marquee signing, as they brought striker Romelu Lukaku back to the club. The Belgian international has come on leaps and bounds since calling time on his spell at Manchester United to move to Inter Milan. Lukaku said it was a childhood dream to play in Italy and the 28-year-old not only fulfilled it but also landed a Serie A title in the process last term.

Lukaku’s time at the San Siro was somewhat brief, but 47 goals in 72 appearances for the Nerazzurri has given him the confidence to have another crack at the Premier League. Scoring on his Premier League return in a 2-0 win over Arsenal shows the intent the forward has to once again show he has what it takes to shine in England’s top flight. Lukaku’s arrival really is the cherry on the top of the cake for Tuchel, and the Belgian might ultimately prove the difference for Chelsea this season. Title rivals Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool can’t boast a similar central striker as Lukaku.

It’s an exciting time for Chelsea fans and the supporters that are back in the stands at Stamford Bridge could be set for another season to remember this term as their side mount a serious challenge for England’s crown.