Chelsea lose to Manchester City, Arsenal sink Spurs

The English Premier League's matchday 6 matches were full of surprises as usual. London was the host to exciting games, with Manchester City going to Stamford Bridge and Arsenal facing off with Tottenham Hotspur for north London bragging rights.

Guardiola vs. Tuchel

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have entertained football fans with interesting tactical battles. In the previous encounter, Tuchel got the better of Guardiola as Chelsea overcame City in the UEFA Champions League final.

This season, Chelsea have been flying high, brushing aside teams with ease. On the other hand, City have been registering mixed performances. However, they got the job done on Saturday as Gabriel Jesus’ goal was enough for City to beat Chelsea. The game was a strong message to other title contenders that the reigning champions mean business.

After the match, Tuchel claimed that Chelsea lacked confidence as they set their defense line too deep. He also lamented that his team was too cautious in its approach and that it did not take enough risks.

On the other hand, Guardiola was happy that his team showed courage and personality. He also claimed that the players have always had that mentality in the five years he has been their manager.

Arsenal Get Bragging Rights

The Gunners have had a difficult start to the season, with the manager increasingly becoming under pressure. However, the London derby could have presented Arteta’s and his battalion a way back to winning ways.

It was not just the win; it is how they did it. First, many pundits questioned Nuno’s decision to play with a lone striker against a resurgent Arsenal back four.

His tactical change backfired as Arsenal overran his team before halftime. Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard were able to find spaces between the lines at will. The strong frontline led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang caused Spurs all manner of problems.

The win was Arsenal’s third in a row, and it gave Arteta hope that his message was getting through to the players. In the second half, Nuno adjusted his tactics and switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation. Dele Ali came on for Tanganga, and Spurs looked better.

Arsenal will be hoping they continue their winning ways as they climb the table back to familiar territory. Nuno will hope that his team returns to winning ways soon as he continues to instill his philosophy to the players.

What next?

Manchester City suffered defeat at PSG in the Champions League and now face Liverpool in the EPL over the weekend. Chelsea will take a trip to Turin to face Juventus in the Champions League before returning home to deal with Southampton, who have proven challenging to beat this season.

On the other hand, Arsenal will be without European duties, so they will be having fresh legs as they come up against Crystal Palace. As for Spurs, they will play Mura on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League before facing Villa in the EPL.