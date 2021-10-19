Here’s how to bet on football and win in 2021

All the major leagues are underway for the 2021-2022 season. Already we have seen the title race in the English Premier League (EPL) hotting up. While some people might have expected a more competitive season than last term, no one had imagined drawing or losing in these early parts of the season would seem quite so costly.

Liverpool have a special package in the form of in-form Mohammed Salah, with the whole team also looking rejuvenated. Chelsea are not looking interested in conceding goals, while Manchester City have started to move through the gears. You also cannot discount Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo and other big-name summer signings.

If you feel the EPL is too difficult to call, you have not looked into the Champions League and the other big leagues like the Serie A, La Liga and Serie A. Following the player transfers and the increasing spending by clubs, while other giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid are struggling, football betting in 2021 can be a little complicated.

Here are some of the tips to increase your chances of winning when you bet.

Find the right betting site

The first step to football betting in 2021 is finding the right platform. As the internet becomes accessible so do the betting firms. There are currently multiple football betting sites promising the best odds and payouts. However, you need to take your time to understand the various sites’ provisions.

Look for a site that offers various betting options. For example, the site should allow multi bets and other football variables. When you bet on football at Lottoland you can always be assured of these options.

Understand the updated rules

The football world keeps on evolving and new rules keep on coming up every now and then. These rules tend to impact results and will be crucial when placing your bets. For example, last season saw the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in football. This meant more mistakes could be seen even the off football ones and goal build-up plays. This decreased the number of goals scored.

The 2021 season has seen the EPL referees opting to allow play for some negligible tackles. This will decrease penalties awarded hence lesser goals. You can use this information when betting on the number of goals and even the penalisations.

Look at the form of the teams

The other that remains crucial when betting on the teams for the 2021 football season is the form. When the league starts, you never know what to expect. Already some teams in the EPL have become surprise packages. Brentford and Brighton &Hove Albion have already upset some of the big teams. Arsenal, on the other hand, struggled at the start but is now up and running.

When placing your bet, do not assume anything about any team. Instead, have a look at their current team. Understand how they perform against the big and small teams before deciding on any possibility.

The rivalries remain

No matter how much football changes, the rivalries are some of the things that will never cease. It doesn’t matter what form either team is in, or the new players signed. Rivalry is all about pride and bragging rights. That is why it doesn’t matter how poor a team has been, they can produce some of the best football in a derby. For example, heading to the latest North London derby, Arsenal had been in poor form while Tottenham was high flying. However, Arsenal managed to beat Tottenham 3 -1.

When betting on the derby look at the teams who had won it the last time. In most cases, the previous losers are always up for revenge.

Look at the lineup

As much as football is a team game, individual brilliance is also as crucial. That is why you need to look into the lineup before placing your bets. Some people prefer to place their bets earlier when the odds are higher. However, you can really be messed up when you realize a key player is out due to injury or other reasons.

Most line-ups come out a few hours before the game. You can then know which key players to look into. For example, you can bet on a Chelsea clean sheet when Mendy starts on goal compared to when Kepa is starting.

Understand the game conditions

Lastly, the game conditions also matter when betting on football in 2021. With the fans back in the stadiums, home teams will have an advantage. The other factors like the weather conditions, time of the day and the centre referee also matters.

Bottom Line

Bottom Line

The 2021 football season promises to be one of the most intriguing in ages. Get yourself in the game by betting on the various matches. This will not only get you more into the matches but can also earn you money.